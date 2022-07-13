London: Time and again, Virat Kohli has confessed his love for Punjabi songs. And hence being a Punjabi himself it was no surprise that he too – was a big fan of Sidhu Moosewala. During the third and final T20I at Trent Bridge, Kohli paid a heartfelt tribute to the singer, who passed away recently after being shot by assailants. At the Trent Bridge, Kohli did the signature Moosewala move – which happens to be a thigh-five.Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan Celebrates Milestone by Chilling With Virat Kohli After Oval Win; PIC Goes VIRAL

In this video that is going viral a couple of days after the match has Moosewala’s music as background score while Kohli makes the signature move and the fans roar. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Injury More Than a Niggle if he Does Not Play 2nd ODI - Ex-Indian Spinner

Here is the viral video: Also Read - India Edge Pakistan in Latest ICC ODI Rankings With Win Over England

Unfortunately, Kohli missed the first ODI versus England due to a groin injury he picked up during the final T20I. As per sources close to ANI, Kohli has not recovered from the injury and may miss the remainder of the series.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah produced a devastating display of fast bowling on way to career best six-wicket haul to set up India’s 10-wicket hammering of England in the first ODI.

Bumrah ended with envious figures of six for 19 in 7.2 overs as India skittled out England for 110, their lowest against the visitors, after opting to bowl in overcast conditions.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (76 not out off 58) and Shikhar Dhawan (31 not out off 54), who was playing his first competitive game since the IPL, steered India home with an unbeaten 114-run stand off 18.4 overs.