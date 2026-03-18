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WATCH: Virat Kohli picks his all-time RCB XI, Mohammed Siraj and Faf du Plessis miss out

WATCH: Virat Kohli picks his all-time RCB XI, Mohammed Siraj and Faf du Plessis miss out

Virat Kohli picks his all-time RCB XI ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Virat Kohli picks his all time RCB XI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to begin on March 28. The first match of the tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Bengaluru.

All the cricket fans are excited about this clash. The reason behind this excitement and happiness would be the return of star Indian player and one of the greatest batters of all time, Virat Kohli, who is known for his great batting performances and iconic knocks. There’s one more reason that the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will be seen in action in the opener of the tournament.

Virat Kohli picks his all-time RCB XI

However, ahead of this highly-intense clash, Virat Kohli picked his all-time, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) XI. The playing XI includes many legendary players and Kohli also shocked the fans by leaving some great stars and young talent as well.

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle open the innings

In the opening spot, Virat Kohli included himself and former West Indies player and one of the greatest batters of all time, Chris Gayle, who is known for his highest individual score of 175 against Pune Warriors India in the IPL. The King and Universe Boss were one of the brilliant opening batters, we have ever seen in the IPL history.

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KL Rahul and AB de Villiers in the middle order

Kohli has chosen former legendary batsman and his best friend AB de Villiers for the number three position. De Villiers played many match-winning innings for RCB during his IPL career. Virat has chosen KL Rahul at number four. Rahul was part of the RCB team before joining Punjab in IPL 2018. He performed well for RCB at number four, and Virat has chosen Rahul for the number four position based on this. He has also included Rajat Patidar in the middle order and Dinesh Karthik as wicketkeeper.

Bowlers attack for Virat Kohli’s RCB XI

In the bowling department, Kohli has selected Harshal Patel as the fast-bowling all-rounder. He has included Dale Steyn and Mitchell Starc as the other two fast bowlers. Meanwhile, Virat has included Anil Kumble and Yuzvendra Chahal as the spinners.

Virat Kohli’s RCB playing XI

Virat Kohli’s all-time RCB playing 11: Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Anil Kumble, Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal

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