New Delhi: Ahead of the 2nd practice match against Western Australia, Virat Kohli hit the gym and showed off his weightlifting skills. The former India captain shared the video on Instagram, which was recorded by Suryakumar Yadav.

Kohli, who was facing immense flak for not getting an international hundred, brought an end to it when he hit a ton against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup recently. He also hit a match-winning fifty against Australia in India recently.

India defeated Western Australia by 13 runs in the 1st Practice match, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s 52 and Arshdeep Singh’s 3/6.

Brief Scores- India: 158 for 6 (Suryakumar Yadav 52, Hardik Pandya 27, Deepak Hooda 22), WA XI: 145 for 8 (Sam Fanning 58, Arshdeep Singh 3/6, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/15, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/26)

The Men in Blue will play the second practice match against the same team tomorrow from 4:00 PM IST.

News coming in that Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur will be travelling to Australia for the T20 World Cup, with Shami been considered as the front-runner to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the 15-member team as per a report by Sport Tak.

The report also said that all of the three players will be flying out to Australia tomorrow and none of the other reserves will fly out. Deepak Chahar has been ruled out due to a back injury, that’s why Thakur has been included in the team.

India play their opening match at the T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.