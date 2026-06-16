Watch: Virat Kohli spotted with son Akaay during off time ahead of ODIs in England

The former India captain can be seen lifting his son Akaay on his shoulder and also chatting with other people in the UK

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File Photo of Virat Kohli

Ahead of his much awaited return to one-day cricket for India during the upcoming tour of England, Virat Kohli was spotted spending quality time with his family as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury which ruled him out of the 3-match home ODI series against Afghanistan. Kohli will be building up for the 2027 Cricket World Cup and it all starts next month.

A handful of pictures have released where Virat Kohli can be seen enjoying some quiet downtime in a park alongside his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their children. Dressed in casual clothes, Kohli is seen laughing as Akaay sits on his shoulders, while Anushka walks beside them.

The former India captain can be seen lifting his son Akaay on his shoulder and also chatting with other people in the UK. Since the birth of their daughter Vamika, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have moved to England. They have also kept a considerable amount of distance with the media and have been especially cautious with their kids.

In less than a month’s time, Kohli will be in action on English soil for 3 one-days on July 14, 16 and 19. His last appearance in international cricket came in the series conclude ODI against New Zealand on January 18 in Indore.

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In that match, the stalwart finally converted a half-century into a ton after falling short two times in previous 3 innings. He had a score of 124 but India lost the match by 41 runs and the series by 2-1. Chasing Sachin Tendulkar’s “hundred 100s” record, Kohli will also look to have a good time in England in what could be his last trip there in India colors. The 37-year-old is 15 centuries away from Tendulkar for the record.

Kohli will also enter the series, a month after winning the Indian Premier League for the 2nd time in a row with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He had an yet another sensational season, smashing 675 runs in 16 matches with a century to finish 4th in the Orange Cap race.