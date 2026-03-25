Home

Sports

WATCH: Virat Kohli tries his hand at bowling to Phil Salt ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener

WATCH: Virat Kohli tries his hand at bowling to Phil Salt ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener

Virat Kohli turns bowler in RCB training ahead of IPL 2026 opener vs SRH, as he helps Phil Salt fine-tune his game in a viral practice session.

WATCH: Virat Kohli tries his hand at bowling to Phil Salt ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener (Source: X)

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli took on an unusual role in the training session as he was seen bowling during a practice session ahead of IPL 2026. The defending champions are set to begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru on March 28, Saturday.

In a video that has been widely shared, Kohli is seen bowling to his RCB teammate Phil Salt, helping the England opener work on his rhythm. He starts with a few full-length deliveries before asking Salt if he wants to practise against short balls as well. Salt agreed, and then he was seen working with Kohli on his pull shots.

Virat Kohli tries his hand in bowling, watch video here…

𝙎𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙮 🤝 𝙑𝙞𝙧𝙖𝙩 𝙙𝙪𝙤 𝙞𝙨 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙣𝙚𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙖𝙫𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙚 𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙧𝙚. 🥹 Virat throwing it down to Salt…openers looking out for each other already. 🤩 It’s these 𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 that matter over a long campaign. ❤️‍🔥 🎥 Enjoy the full video on… pic.twitter.com/JxZqIi6mgG — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 24, 2026

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt key role in guiding RCB to maiden IPL title

In IPL 2025, Kohli and Salt played a key role in guiding their side to their maiden title after an 18-year wait. The duo emerged as one of the most dangerous opening pairs that season. While Kohli often anchored the innings, Salt took on the aggressor’s role.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Across 13 innings, Kohli and Salt combined a total of 565 runs and were instrumental in RCB lifting their first IPL trophy. In their IPL 2025 season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the pair stitched together a 95-run stand off 51 balls for the first wicket.

However, Salt had a disappointing campaign with England in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2026, as the bi-hitter scored just 130 runs from eight matches at an average of 16.25 and a strike-rate of 158.53. He managed to score just one half-century, a knock of 62 that came against Sri Lanka in the Super 8 stage.

Talking about Salt’s IPL 2025 stat, he scored a total of 403 runs from 13 innings at a strike-rate of 175.98, while Kohli smashed 657 runs across 15 innings at a strike-rate of 144.71.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.