WATCH: Virat Kohli turns up the heat in nets, fans go CRAZY over viral IPL 2026 practice video

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Virat Kohli shared a training video on Instagram ahead of IPL 2026, which quickly caught the attention of fans and went viral.

IPL 2026: Star cricketer Virat Kohli has kicked off his preparations for the 19th edition of Indian Premier League 2026. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain shared a training video on Instagram, which quickly caught the attention of fans and went viral.

In the reel, Kohli was seen in the nets, perfecting his batting technique and working on various shots with sharp timing. The glimpse of his intense practice session signals that he is gearing up seriously for another season in the cash-rich league.

The video quickly grabbed fans attention, with thousands of fans rushing to the comments section to share their excitement for the 2026 season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat Kohli continues to be one of the most successful batters in the history of the Indian Premier League. In 267 matches and 259 innings, the right-hander has scored 8,661 runs at an average of 39.54, maintaining a strike rate of 132.85.

His remarkable record also features eight centuries and 63 half-centuries, highlighting his consistency and dominance in the league since its inception.

