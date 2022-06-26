Leicester: If Virat Kohli is considered as the best batter of the generation, Jasprit Bumrah is his bowling equivalent and hence it was a treat for fans to see a contest between the two greats at Grace Road on Friday during the warm-up game against Leicestershire.Also Read - Cheteshwar Pujara Batted For India And Leicestershire in 4-Day Warm-up Game, Here's Why

What stood out during the contest was when Kohli upper-cut Bumrah for a six in the third ball off the 55th over. The shot was loved so much by everyone that Leicestershire's official social media handle took to Twitter to hail Kohli. Here is the video of Kohli's shot:

Kohli, who has faced the heat recently for not getting the big scores he is expected to get, hit a brilliant 67 runs off 98 balls before eventually getting dismissed by Bumrah. Kohli was ably supported by Shreyas Iyer, scored his runs off 89 balls with the help of 11 boundaries.

The visiting Indians still lead Leicestershire by 366 runs at stumps with a day’s play remaining in the match. Earlier, Saini, who picked up Shubman Gill’s wicket on the second day, dismissed well-set Srikar Bharat (43 off 98) and Jadeja (0) in a span of three deliveries to reduce India to 118 for 4.