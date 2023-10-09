Watch: Virat Kohli’s Grand Home Coming In New Delhi Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023 Clash Against Afghanistan

Home

The team travelled without its star opener Shubman Gill, who continues to recover from an illness under BCCI's medical supervision in Chennai. Gill also missed the game against Australia.

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli along with the Indian cricket team arrived in New Delhi for the second match of the ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The video of India star batter Virat Kohli is going viral on the social sphere and here is the video:

The King has arrived in his Kingdom. – Virat Kohli at Delhi….!!!!pic.twitter.com/0zmyDOB04f — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 9, 2023

India overcame a horror start to complete a six-wicket win against Australia in their campaign opener in Chennai on Sunday.

“The team is in Delhi,” said a BCCI source.

Since Monday was a travel day for the team, no training session was scheduled. Rohit Sharma and Co. will hit the nets at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Tuesday evening.

Afghanistan, who lost their tournament opener to Bangladesh in Dharamsala, are scheduled to train on Monday evening.

