Hyderabad: Virat Kohli is easily one of the most popular Indian cricketers currently now that MS Dhoni does not wear the blue. During the third and final T20I at Hyderabad versus Australia on Sunday, one got a glimpse of his popularity when he was stationed near the boundary ropes. Fans were yelling his name and Kohli won hearts by waving at the crowd. Once he waved, the decibel seemed to go up a notch as fans were elated. The video of Kohli’s wave to the fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium surfaced on social space and has since received love.Also Read - Virat Kohli Opens Up on Batting at No. 3 Slot, Says I Have to Utilise My Experience and Give the Team What They Want

Here is the viral clip: Also Read - Rohit Sharma Highlights Improvement on Death Bowling After India Clinch T20I Series 2-1 Over Australia

Unreal craze for Virat Kohli at Hyderabad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1X9ENoyNxt — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) September 25, 2022

Also Read - Dale Steyn's CRYPTIC Post For Virat Kohli is Not to be MISSED | VIRAL TWEET

Having lost KL Rahul early in the 187 chase, the onus was on Kohli to come good and he did not disappoint as he hit a brilliant 63 off 48 balls. His 48-ball stay was laced with four sixes and three fours.

“When Surya started hitting it like that, I kinda looked at the dug-out as well. Rohit and Rahul bhai both told me, ‘you can just keep batting on’ because Surya was striking it that well. It was just about building a partnership. I just used my experience a little bit,” Kohli said after India beat Australia by six wickets and a ball to spare.

With the win, India has broken the world record for most victories in T20I cricket in a calendar year. The victory in the third T20I against Australia on Sunday was India’s 21st victory in T20Is in 2022. The previous world record was held by Pakistan, who won 20 T20I matches in 2021. India has won 10 T20Is on their home soil this year.