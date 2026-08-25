WATCH: W, W… Vaibhav Sooryavanshi proves DEVASTATING with the ball in Duleep Trophy match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi doubled his wickets tally in first-class cricket while turning out for East Zone in Duleep Trophy 2026 quarterfinal vs North East Zone.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bowls for East Zone against North East Zone in Duleep Trophy quarterfinal in Bengaluru. (Source: X)

East Zone vs North East Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 Quarterfinal: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his debut in Duleep Trophy tournament a special one, but with the ball not with the willow. Sooryavanshi, who at 15 years of age, became one of the youngest players ever to take part in the zonal cricket tournament – Duleep Trophy – claimed two wickets in the space of four balls for East Zone team in Bengaluru.

Ishan Kishan’s East Zone completed a massive innings win over North East Zone with Sooryavanshi’s left-arm spinner wrecking havoc. The Rajasthan Royals opener, who became the youngest-ever Indian debutant at 15 years and 96 days in England earlier this year, had failed with the bat after falling for only 8 off 6 balls in the East Zone innings.

East Zone went on to post a massive total of 467 in the first innings with Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed top-scoring with 167 off 244 balls and Bengal batter Sudip Kumar Gharami scoring 146 in 185 balls. North East Zone were then bundled out for just 111 in the first innings with Abhijit Sarkar claiming 5/20 in 9.5 overs.

In the second innings, North East side were once again on the mat after Sooryavanshi’s twin strikes. Sooryavanshi first dismissed Kishan Lyngdoh for 25 off 40 balls, caught by substitute fielder. Then just three balls later, claimed his second wicket in the over – with Imliwati Lemtur caught behind by Ishan Kishan off Sooryavanshi’s left-arm spin bowling for 4.

WATCH Vaibhav Sooryavanshi claim two wickets in one over in Duleep Trophy 2026 quarterfinal HERE…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provides Double Delight ✌️ Picks up 2⃣ wickets in the over. 2 excellent catches as well. North East Zone are 79/7 in the 2nd innings after following on. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/XJFhfvvTIU#DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/NnYbBPnrja — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 25, 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders and Jharkhand all-rounder Anukul Roy was the pick of the bowlers in the second innings for East Zone. Roy had claimed 5/37 in 15 overs with East Zone completed an innings and 210 runs win over North East Zone on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi, who was retained for Rs 1.1 crore by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 season, doubled his wickets tally in first-class cricket. Before the Duleep Trophy 2026 quarterfinal, Sooryavanshi had only claimed 2 wickets in 8 matches.

The Bihar opener became the youngest-ever cricketer to win an Orange Cap in IPL 2026 at 15 years of age. He scored 776 runs in 16 matches for RR at a strike-rate of 237.3 with 1 hundred and 5 fifties to his name.

He is now set to play his first international match at home as Shreyas Iyer’s Team India get ready to face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from September 13. He had won his maiden ‘Player of the Match’ award in three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe last month.