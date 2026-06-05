WATCH: W, W, W… England pacer Ollie Robinson wrecks HAVOC vs New Zealand, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra are…

England pacer Ollie Robinson's four-wicket haul reduced New Zealand to 61 for 6 in reply to home side's total of 140 on opening day of first Test at Lord's on Thursday.

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England pacer Ollie Robinson appeals for a wicket on Day 1 of 1st Test vs New Zealand on Thursday. (Source: X)

ENG vs NZ 2026 1st Test: The Day One of first Test between England and New Zealand of the new English summer at Lord’s in London provided ‘thrill-a-minute’ action as a whopping 16 wickets fell on the opening day on Thursday. Hosts England were blown away from 140 with Kyle Jamieson claiming a five-wicket haul but New Zealand found themselves in massive trouble after slipping to 29 for 6 with Ollie Robinson creating havoc among the visiting batters.

Robinson, who was making a comeback into the England side, after more than two years and 24 Tests, bowled an incredible opening over which broke the back of the New Zealand team. The 32-year-old pacer dismissed Devon Conway for 2 – caught leg-before with DRS sticking with the on-field decision of ‘out’ – followed up by wickets of Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra for ducks in his opening over the game, which was a triple wicket maiden.

WATCH Ollie Robinson claim three wickets in his opening over vs New Zealand in 1st Test HERE…

Dot. Dot. Wicket. Dot. Wicket. Wicket. Every ball from that ridiculous Ollie Robinson over pic.twitter.com/A5jhEgkV1p — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 4, 2026

Williamson was sent back to the pavilion with a brilliantly planned dismissal with England skipper Ben Stokes putting in a short-leg as an inside edge off Robinson was easily pouched. Ravindra was caught leg-before off the first ball of the over, again DRS going Robinson’s way.

“I was just trying to wobble it today and hit that fuller length and it just broke out there, I think. The pitch is reacting better when you try and wobble the ball. The swing seems to be sort of dying a little bit. To be honest, I was just trying to wobble it either way, up and down the slope, and I think it’s just one of those days. It was my day, and the decision got given as well – two Umpire’s call, which sometimes they don’t go your way. But no, really special to get those four wickets and put the team in a great position,” Robinson said after the opening day’s play.

Robinson added a fourth wicket to his tally with New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell shouldering arms to an incoming delivery which hit his stumps as he walked back for 12 off 23 balls. The England pacer’s triple-strike had reduced the Black Caps to 2 for 3 and Mitchell’s wicket made it 20 for 5 in 10 overs. Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue picked up a couple of wickets each as NZ were reduced to 29 for 6.

Also Read | ENG vs NZ 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st Test: When, Where, How to Watch England vs New Zealand Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

NZ all-rounder Glenn Phillips smashed a counter-attacking 31 off 34 balls with six fours towards the end of the opening day to carry them to 61 for 6 at stumps. Earlier, England were bowled out for 140 with vice-captain Harry Brook top-scoring with 56 off 71 balls with 10 fours after being dropped twice.

Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers for NZ, claiming 5/62 while Nathan Smith chipped in with 3/38 while Will O’Rourke picked up 2/25, which included wickets of Jacob Bethell and Joe Root.