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WATCH: W, W, W,...Jacob Duffys fiery debut SHATTERS Sunrisers Hyderabad, powers RCB into control

WATCH: W, W, W,…Jacob Duffy’s fiery debut SHATTERS Sunrisers Hyderabad, powers RCB into control

Dream debut for Jacob Duffy as his early strikes shatters Sunrisers Hyderabad, dismissing key batters in the IPL 2026 season opener.

Jacob Duffy's fiery debut SHATTERS Sunrisers Hyderabad, powers RCB into control (Source: X)

IPL 2026: In the IPL 2026 season opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jacob Dubby made a dream debut striking early to remove big hitters Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head in the third over, before dismissing Nitish Kumar Reddy in the fifth to leave SRH reeling.

The breakthrough came in the third over when Jacob Duffy banged in a sharp short ball to Abhishek Sharma, who has been struggling for form. Rushed by the pace, he mistimed his pull, sending a top edge high in the air, with Jitesh Sharma completing a simple catch.

In the same over Travis Head got caught by Phil Salt off a short ball from Duffy, which forced Head into a flat pull, but Salt held on to a smart catch at deep backward square leg.

Duffy struck again in the fifth over as Nitish Kumar Reddy went for an across-the-line shot without proper footwork, only to top-edge it towards mid-wicket. Debutant Abhinandan Singh held onto a neat catch and celebrated in style.

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Jacob Duffy made dream debut shatters Sunrisers Hyderabad, watch video here…

Jacob Duffy finished his spell of 4 overs in very 1st 7 overs itself & finished the spell with: 4-0-22-3 Just awesome!!

pic.twitter.com/ZlWT5l5HYB — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) March 28, 2026

With each wicket, the crowd at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium grew louder as Royal Challengers Bengaluru tightened their grip on the game. Despite efforts from Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen to steady the innings, Sunrisers Hyderabad had already suffered significant early damage.

Jacob Duffy was acquired by by Royal Challengers Bengaluru at his base price of Rs 2 crore in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, delivered a standout performance in the opener. The 31-year-old pacer used pace and bounce to great effect, grabbing three wickets in the powerplay and reducing Sunrisers Hyderabad to 49/3 within six overs.

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