WATCH: W, W, W… star player who was Kohli’s RCB teammate wrecks havoc with triple strike in 2 overs in T20 World Cup 2026 match, name is…

Zimbabwe rocked Oman early in their Group B match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground with 4 wickets in in first 4 overs on Monday.

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani picked up 3 wickets in his first two overs vs Oman in T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on Monday. (Source: X)

Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe team had to wait for almost 4 years to play a World Cup match after missing out on qualification for the 2024 edition. But they made their comeback a memorable with their premier pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani made it a memorable one for the proud African nation.

Muzarabani, who was signed up as temporary replacement by Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru during their IPL 2025 title-winning campaign last year, rocked Oman early in their Group B match at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Monday. The 29-year-old fast bowler picked up three wickets for just 5 runs in his first two overs to reduce Oman to 17 for 4 in 4 overs after they were sent into bat first.

Oman captain Jatinder Singh was the first one to be dismissed, with Muzarabani bowling him through the gate with the first ball of his spell for 5 off 5 balls. The video of Jatinder Singh’s dismissal by Muzarabani soon went viral on social media.

Absolute beauty from Blessing Muzarabani! Pitches it up, the ball swings back in sharply and crashes into the stumps! The Oman captain didn’t see that coming. ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #ZIMvOMA | LIVE NOW https://t.co/sSkJZZDHu0 pic.twitter.com/tfYnlG9Dgf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 9, 2026

Muzarabani, who was signed up as temporary replacement by RCB for Lungi Ngidi for Rs 75 lakh, then rocked Zimbabwe even more with a couple of wickets in his second over – the 4th of Oman innings. He first had Aamir Kaleem caught by Dion Myers for 5 while Karan Sonavale’s pain-staking six-ball stay for 0 was ended when he was caught behind off Muzarabani in the same over.

The Zimbabwean pacer was one of the leading wicket-takers in the year 2025 in all formats of the game. He finished in 2nd place in tally, only behind New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy by ending up with 65 wickets in 31 matches at an average of 27.58 last year.

In his 83-match T20I career before this match, Muzarabani has taken 93 wickets at an average of 22.31. Overall in his T20 career, Muzarabani has picked up 142 wickets in 131 matches at an excellent average of 23.52.

Muzarabani’s new-ball partner Richard Ngarava was also excellent at the other end. He picked up the wicket of Oman No. 3 batter Hammad Mirza for 0 and then returned later to dismiss wicketkeeper Vinayak Shukla for 28 off 21 balls and Jiten Ramanandi for 1 as Oman slipped to 71 for 7 in 15 overs.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza also picked up the wicket of Wasim Ali for 3 as Oman struggled all through the innings.

