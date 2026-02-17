Home

WATCH: W, W, W, W, W, W, W, W… Star player from Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG wrecks HAVOC, career-best show in…

Star player from Sanjiv Goenka's Lucknow Super Giants pushed Jammu and Kashmir on the back foot in Ranji Trophy semi-final clash with eight-wickets haul.

Ranji Trophy 2026: Mohammed Shami made a strong statement to India’s selectors with a stunning eight-wicket haul for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Jammu & Kashmir in Kalyani on Tuesday, February 17. The star pacer has showcased an impressive domestic form with a performance that could once again spark discussions about his comeback to the national side.

Shami led the bowling attack at the Bengal Cricket Ground, dismantling the J&K batting line-up with pace, control and experience. He grabbed his five-wicket haul in the 59th over of the first innings, getting wicketkeeper-batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan caught behind before celebrating fiercely with his teammates.

Shami’s 8-wicket haul restricted Bengal for 302

Shami, who bowled a total of 8-wickets in his 22.1 over and conceded 90 runs, guided Bengal restrict Jammu and Kashmir for 302. Shami handed J&K an early setback as he removed both the openers Shubham Khajuria and Yawer Hasan. Later he dismissed set batter Abdul Samad (82), who was highest run scorer for Jammu and Kashmir.

An 8️⃣-wicket masterpiece 🫡 Watch 🎥 Mohd. Shami wreaks havoc with his career-best First Class figures of 8/90 🔥 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/QXyCuRIgVM#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/f4F3TYnSWi — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 17, 2026

All the players were dismisses by Shami expect Shubham Pundir and skipper Paras Dogra, who was removed by Mukesh Kumar in his 22-overs spell.

Shami has grabbed 38-wickets in seven matches

Shami’s comeback has grabbed everyone’s attention as he picked up a five-wicket haul against Services last month, finishing with impressive figures of 5/51 in the second innings. Overall, the 35-year-old has taken 38 wickets in seven matches so far, which featured three five-wicket hauls, establishing himself as one of the leading bowlers of this Ranji Trophy season.

Meanwhile, Auqib Nabi Dar, who was purchased by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 8.40 crore, pushed Bengal under pressure with early wickts in the second innings. He removed Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran LBW for 5 and his opening partner Sudip Chatterjee for a golden duck.

Shami has been excluded from BCCI’s central contract

Shami recently faced a major setback off the field, which included the loss of his BCCI central contract. He last represented India in the 2025 Champions Trophy, and since then he has been sidelined by the selectors.

After the Ranji Trophy season, Shami will shift his focus to franchise cricket, turning out for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. However, with India’s packed international schedule featuring key Test assignments in 2026, his return to form may soon force selectors to take notice.

