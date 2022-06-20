Bengaluru: With a doubt, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is easily the richest cricketing board in the world. Recently, the BCCI made massive profits by selling the IPL media rights. The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has vouched that the money would be used to redo stadiums. Fans would hope that happens soon with the 50-ver World Cup set to take place in India.Also Read - Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik? Irfan Pathan Picks His Ideal India XI For T20 World Cup

On Sunday, it rained in Bengaluru and the fifth and the final T20I between India and South Africa was called off as both teams shared the honours as the series ended 2-2. While it rained on Sunday, fans waited in the stadium hoping the game would start. Unfortunately, the experience was not one to be cherished for fans as water leakage in the Chinnaswamy stadium roof got them drenched.

Here is the video of the poor facilities at the venue where IPL matches are regularly played.

What was even more disappointing was the state of affairs inside the stadium! The richest board in the world and these are the kind of conditions their fans need to put up with! When will @BCCI @kscaofficial1 improve fan experience befitting the stature of the sport?? pic.twitter.com/eacucPnwUp — Srinivas Ramamohan (@srini_ramamohan) June 19, 2022

India and South Africa shared honours in the five-match T20I series after the last game here on Sunday was called off due to rain with only 3.3 overs of play possible.

After being put into bat, a steady downpour delayed the game by 50 minutes. It started raining just when the game was about to start.