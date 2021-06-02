Rahul Dravid is not someone you associate bowling with, but he too has come up with the goods with the ball when the team needed him to. Considered to be one of the most technically sound batsmen to have played for India, Dravid has bailed India out on a number of occasions from a tight situation. But, with Dravid, you certainly do not expect him to win matches with the ball. To put things in perspective, Dravid has bowled 51 overs in his entire cricketing career in 509 matches. Also Read - BCCI Will Remain Hosts of 2021 T20 World Cup Regardless of Where The Tournament is Played: ICC

The Indian cricketing stalwart has picked up four wickets in his entire career and did not roll his arms over after 2000. In fact, two of his scalps out of four came in a single over. It was a match being played at Kochi between India and South Africa in 2000.

Dravid bowled a total of nine overs in the match and got India two important breakthroughs. Coming in as the fourth-change bowler, Dravid picked up the crucial wickets of Gary Kirsten and Lance Klusener. South Africa looked good to get a mammoth total and the opening partnership was going great guns. He broke the opening partnership of 235 runs in the 43rd over of the match. Kirsten came down the track and looked to cut the ball through point as it was short and wide. Unfortunately, Kirsten picked up Ajay Jadeja at the point who completed the catch.

And then off the last ball of the over, Dravid took a caught and bowled to send Klusener packing. After his good show in the Kochi match, he was given the opportunity to bowl in the next two matches that followed.