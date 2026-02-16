Home

WATCH: Will Jacks all-round brilliance POWERS England past Italy into Super Eights

Will Jacks impressive all-round performance guides England to book their place in the Super Eights in the T20 World Cup Group C match at Eden Gardens on Monday.

Will Jacks all-round brilliance guides England past Italy into Super Eights (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Jacks produced a stunning all-round performance as England overcame a spirited Italian resurgence to claim a 24-run victory and book their place in the Super Eights in the T20 World Cup Group C match at Eden Gardens on Monday.

After opting to bat, England reached the 202/7 with Jacks explosive unbeaten 53 off just 22 balls (4×6, 3×4).

In response, tournament debutants Italy showed remarkable fight with Ben Manenti’s blistering 60 off 25 balls and a late charge from Grant Stewart (45 off 23) twice threatened to derail England’s plans.

Will Jacks smashed maiden T20 World Cup fifty

However, Jacks maiden T20 World Cup fifty, along with a crucial breakthrough at a key moment, ensured the two-time champions remained in control as they bowled Italy out for 178 in 20 overs.

𝐅𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐅-𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐘 by an 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 player in #T20WorldCup 🙌 Will Jacks has played a crucial role in setting up a massive total for England. ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #ENGvITA | LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/xRf3Nc9OQ0 pic.twitter.com/OqTkeyOLTp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 16, 2026

Sam Curran (3/22) and Jamie Overton (3/18) chipped in with three wickets each for England. Jofra Archer set the tone with a fiery opening spell, clocking 146kph as he ripped through Italy’s top order. The Azzurri were reduced to 1/2 in the very first over and slipped further to 22/3 within four overs.

Anthony Mosca fell for a first-ball duck, attempting an ambitious pull against a short ball that was simply too quick to handle. Soon after, South Africa-born all-rounder JJ Smuts edged a back-of-a-length delivery to Jamie Overton at first slip.

Archer’s pace and bounce on a lively Eden Gardens surface proved overwhelming early on, allowing England to seize firm control. Harry Manenti then departed off Overton’s delivery, with Jos Buttler completing a sharp diving catch to leave Italy in serious trouble.

Ben Manenti created Havoc at Eden Gardens

However, the script changed soon after. Ben Manenti launched a stunning counterattack, as wrecked havoc witha 22-ball fifty, the joint-fifth fastest of this T20 World Cup and the joint-second fastest by an Associate batter in the tournament’s history.

He pushed England on the back foot, smashing five sixes and four fours in a knock that lit up Eden Gardens. One over from Jacks went for 21 runs, as momentum shifted towards Italy.

Justin Mosca (43 off 34) played a steady hand, and together the pair added a rapid 92 off 48 balls to revive the chase. But Jacks struck back, removing Ben Manenti with Tom Banton taking a crucial catch. Adil Rashid then dismissed Justin, tightening England’s grip.

Sam Curran finished with three wickets to seal the game

Grant Stewart kept Italy alive with a late burst, hammering two sixes off Archer and three more against Rashid. However, Sam Curran ended the resistance with two wickets in two balls, finishing with three scalps to seal the game.

Earlier, England had posted 202/7 after a strong start from Phil Salt (28 off 15). Though Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell fell during a brief wobble, Jacks unbeaten 53 and Curran’s 25 powered a vital 54-run sixth-wicket stand. Tom Banton chipped in with 30, helping England recover from 105/5 and post a match-winning total.

