Watch: WWE superstar Drew McIntyre rocks in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s shirt, writes THIS in viral video

With Cricket and WWE being immensely popular in India, Drew McIntyre cashed in with this video at the right time when IPL is at its business end. Rajasthan Royals and their captain Riyan Parag both commented on the post which has garnered over 420k likes along with more than 2000 comments

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Drew McIntyre (L) working out wearing a Rajasthan Royals' official jersey. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (R) walks off after getting out against LSG in IPL 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s craze has gone global. In what seems to be an absolutely unbelievable crossover, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre rocked the Rajasthan Royals’ Indian Premier League 2026 jersey while working out in the gym. What’s more? The back of the shirt did not have McIntyre’s name but RR’s teenage sensation Sooryavanshi’s.

The 20-30 second clip, which was uploaded on Drew McIntyre’s official Instagram account, has taken the internet by a storm with everyone shocked at this random crossover. This video comes on the same day as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s first appearance in the playoffs of IPL later tonight against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Also Read: SRH vs RR IPL 2026, Chandigarh Weather Updates: Who will reach Qualifier 2 if Eliminator is WASHED OUT

Although this is not the first time Drew McIntyre rocked a cricket jersey, the fact that he chose to wear Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s shirt is quite unique and goes on to show how much popular the 15-year-old has become due to his exceptional cricketing skills.

McIntyre can be seen doing a back and triceps exercise in the video which he captioned “The Chosen One” to reflect Sooryavanshi’s rapid rise to the top as a teenager, something only special ones can do.

With Cricket and WWE being immensely popular in India, Drew McIntyre cashed in with this video at the right time when IPL is at its business end. Rajasthan Royals and their captain Riyan Parag both commented on the post which has garnered over 420k likes along with more than 2000 comments.

Watch the video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew McIntyre (@dmcintyrewwe)

RR gear up for SRH challenge

Meanwhile, this will be Rajasthan’s 3rd appearance at this stage of the competition in the last 5 seasons and 1st since 2024. Back in 2022, RR had reached the final but eventually finished as runners-up against the Gujarat Titans.

This time around, the inaugural (2008) champions will be hoping to go all the way to the final but first they will have to beat Hyderabad and then Gujarat in the 2nd Qualifier on May 29. Rajasthan defeated 5-time champions Mumbai Indians to confirm their spot in the playoffs but the job is far from over.

Also Read: Good news for Virat Kohli after RCB’s win over GT in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1, becomes first ever batter to…

RR had suffered a batting collapse against MI on the last league matchday but they were saved by Jofra Archer’s effort with both ball and bat. The England international was even named player of the match for scoring 32 off 15, which helped RR post 205 on the board, and registering figures of 3/17 with the ball.

As an unit, Rajasthan will have to be at their toes against the in-form Hyderabadi side which defeated finalists Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 55 runs 5 days ago.

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator 1: Squads