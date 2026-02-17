Home

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh-inspired Canada opener creates HISTORY, become first-ever from nation to…

New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: 19-year-old Yuvraj Samra scored his maiden T20I century at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in Tuesday.

Canada's Yuvraj Samra (right) and India's Yuvraj Singh. (Photos: PTI, X)

New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: Canadian opener Yuvraj Samra is only 19 years of age and was named after famous Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh by his cricket-crazy father. On Tuesday, Yuvraj Samra achieved what even Yuvraj Singh couldn’t do in T20 World Cup – score a century. Yuvraj Samra became the first-ever batter from Canada to smash a century in T20 World Cup, clobbering a six-filled 100 off 58 balls against New Zealand in their Group D match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In the process, Samra became the youngest-ever centurion in the history of T20 World Cup, breaking the record of Pakistan’s Ahmed Shehzad, who had scored a century at the age of 22 years and 127 days against Bangladesh in the 2014 T20 World Cup match in Mirpur. Suresh Raina is the youngest centurion from India at the age of 23 years and 156 days against South Africa in 2010 T20 World Cup.

WATCH Yuvraj Samra smashes New Zealand bowlers in T20 World Cup 2026 match…

Samra smashed 6 sixes and 10 fours in his maiden T20I century and put on a record 116 runs for the opening wicket with his skipper Dilpreet Bajwa in Chennai. The Canadian youngster took much fancied New Zealand bowling apart with his blazing ton, just the second one in T20 World Cup 2026 after Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka’s ton vs Australia on Monday night.

He was finally dismissed for a brilliant 110 in 65 balls with 6 sixes and 11 fours in the final over of the Canada innings by Jacob Duffy, attempting to go for another maximum.

(More to come)

