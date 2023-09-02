Home

‘Watching Only For Naseem Shah’ – Urvashi Rautela’s Insta Story On Asia Cup Invites Massive Trolls

India and Pakistan are clashing in third match of the Asia Cup 2023 in Pallekele.

Urvashi Rautela Instagram Story (Image Source: X)

India have won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in match 3 of the Asia Cup 2023. The two teams are clashing for the first time after the T20 World Cup 2022. IND vs PAK is one of the most anticipated matches in cricket and the buzz around the match is extraordinary.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is also excited for the blockbuster clash. Urvashi posted a photo of her watching the IND vs PAK match. However, the actress was trolled by the fans who mocked her saying that she is watching the match only for Naseem Shah. Notably, the snap Urvashi posted in her story showed Naseem Shah in the Pakistan huddle.

Urvashi had shared a fan-made video of Naseem Shah on her Instagram handle, sparking dating rumors during the T20 World Cup. However, when Naseem was asked about the same, he denied the rumours saying that he don’t not know Urvashi Rautela.

“I don’t know who Urvashi Rautela is. I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect.”

Urvashi had also clarified that she had shared the video just for fun. “Couple of days back, my team shared all fan-made cute edits (around 11-12) without any knowledge of other people involved in it. Would Kindly request the media to not create any sort of news. Thanking you all love you.”

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

