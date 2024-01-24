Home

Sports

‘Watching Virat Bhai Win…’ – Shubman Gill Pays Hails Former India Captain After Winning Polly Umrigar Award

‘Watching Virat Bhai Win…’ – Shubman Gill Pays Hails Former India Captain After Winning Polly Umrigar Award

Speaking of Virat Kohli being a motivation for him, Gill spoke of the nostalgia of meeting his idols for the first time when he was 14.

(Photo-Shubman Gill Instagram)

Hyderabad: It was a night that belonged to India’s batting sensation Shubman Gill. The India opener bagged the prestigious Polly Umrigar award at the BCCI awards on Tuesday in Hyderabad. Gill, who scored 1583 runs in one-day internationals, took to his social media handle and heaped praise on Kohli by paying the perfect tribute. Speaking of Virat Kohli being a motivation for him, Gill spoke of the nostalgia of meeting his idols for the first time when he was 14.

Trending Now

“So much nostalgia, from coming here when i was 14 and meeting my idols and legends for the first time. Watching Virat bhai win cricketer of the year was something I would never forget. Pure motivation for me to go a step further and give everything for my country this year,” Gill wrote.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

India’s Squad for First Two Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (C ), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.