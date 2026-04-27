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Watching Virat Kohli cry was an emotional moment for me, says RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya

Watching Virat Kohli cry was an ’emotional’ moment for me, says RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya

All-rounder Krunal Pandya and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are getting ready to face Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

RCB's Virat Kohli (right) and Krunal Pandya at a training session. (Photo: IANS)

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are getting ready to face Delhi Capitals in match no. 39 of the IPL 2026 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. It will be a special occasion for former India captain Virat Kohli, who will be returning to his ‘homeground’ for the first time since becoming an IPL champion after a long wait of 18 years.

India and RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya revealed the ‘emotional’ moment when Kohli held the IPL trophy for the first time in his career. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘The Krunal Pandya Experience’, the Baroda star said, “The ones who deserved it the most are Virat Kohli and the RCB fans. Virat has been an integral part of RCB from the first season. So, to win it, and see him get emotional was special. Watching him cry was an emotional moment for everyone, whether you are a fan or part of the team. I remember when we played against Chennai and were going out in the bus, the love people have for RCB is incredible, and that day I said on the mic that whatever happens, we must win the trophy for the fans,” Pandya told JioStar.

“I am glad I said it and that we were able to deliver in the final. The fans deserved this trophy more than anybody else, and obviously, Virat as well. I am grateful to be part of something like this and to contribute in a small way. Playing for the country is number one for me, but winning for RCB, that too after 18 years, and having my best season while contributing well, has to be one of my top moments.”

Also Read | DC vs RCB Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 39: When, Where, How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

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Krunal Pandya was retained for Rs 5.75 crore by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Krunal, the elder brother of Hardik Pandya, opened up on his journey in the Indian Premier League.

“I have changed over a period of time, for the better. As you go through the journey, you learn. A lot of credit goes to my parents and the upbringing they gave me. But as a human being, who I am, has remained the same. I love cricket, still as excited and passionate to play. I have always been a family man. I love my family, kids, and my wife, who has played an integral part.

“My parents have been my pillars. When you taste success, two things can happen, either you go crazy or it makes you humble. I have taken the second route. The more I have grown, the humbler I have become, which is why family is important for me, and cricket is in my blood, mind, everywhere,” Pandya said.

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Krunal Pandya has claimed 8 wickets in 7 matches in the IPL 2026 season. Overall he has picked up 101 wickets in 149 matches in IPL and also scored 1792 runs with 2 fifties.

Out of those two half-centuries, one was a match-winning knock of 73 which came against the Delhi Capitals, who he will go up against on Monday night as well.

“The wicket was a little tricky that day. In the IPL, most wickets are flat, but that one in Delhi was holding a bit. I gave away just 28 runs in my spell, bowled slower balls, used the surface, and got Faf du Plessis out. When you have bowled on a wicket, you have an idea of how it is playing when you come out to bat. I had not batted much before that innings because our top order was doing so well, and I walked in at 20 for 3.

“It was around our seventh or eighth game, and I had hardly batted in the tournament. We were under pressure at that point. Virat was telling me, ‘Just keep holding your shape, we will do it.’ In my first 17-18 balls, I did not score much, but I knew we had power hitters like Tim David, Romario, and Jitesh behind me, so if we took the game deep, we would be in it. Once I got set, I started playing my shots and everything fell into place,” Krunal Pandya recalled.

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