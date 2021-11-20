New Delhi: The Red Devils will be desperate to get back to winning ways after slumping to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to local rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford before the international break. That loss has left Manchester United sitting sixth in the table – five points adrift of the top four – so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under increasing pressure to get their campaign back on track. Watford will also be looking to get their season up and running and they head into the weekend action off the back of a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium two weeks ago. The Hornets currently lay 17th in the division – just two points outside the relegation zone – so Claudio Ranieri will be hoping for a positive result against United to boost their survival hopes. That loss has left Manchester United sitting sixth in the table – five points adrift of the top four – so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under increasing pressure to get their campaign back on track. Watford will also be looking to get their season up and running and they head into the weekend action off the back of a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium two weeks ago. The Hornets currently lay 17th in the division – just two points outside the relegation zone – so Claudio Ranieri will be hoping for a positive result against United to boost their survival hopes. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Watford vs Manchester United English Premier League live match online and on TV.Also Read - Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Live Streaming Hero ISL in India: When and Where to Watch BFC vs NEUFC Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

What are the timings of the Watford vs Manchester United English Premier League Match?

The Watford vs Manchester United English Premier League Match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, November 20.

Where will the Watford vs Manchester United English Premier League being played?

The Watford vs Manchester United English Premier League Match will be played at Vicarage Road.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Watford vs Manchester United English Premier League Match?

The Watford vs Manchester United English Premier League Match will be telecasted on Star Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the Watford vs Manchester United English Premier League Match?

The Watford vs Manchester United English Premier League Match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.