Premier League great Wayne Rooney on Friday decided to end his playing career. The former England footballer enjoyed great success at Premier League clubs like Manchester United and Everton.

Rooney, who was taking temporary charge of Derby in November as both player and a manager, received a permanent contract with the second division club.

The Manchester United legend has signed a contract until 2023 as Derby manager.

Rooney claims that he will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential of the club.

“Despite other offers I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me,” Rooney said Friday. “I can promise everyone involved in the club and all our fans, my staff and I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club.”

Derby CEO Stephen Pearce talked highly of Rooney and pointed out the improvements the club has made in the attacking and defensive department as the interim manager.

“Our recent upturn in results under Wayne was married together with some positive performances, notably the 2-0 home win over Swansea City and the 4-0 victory at Birmingham City,” Derby CEO Stephen Pearce said. “During that nine-game run we also dramatically improved their defensive record and registered five clean sheets in the process, while in the attacking third we became more effective and ruthless too.

“Those foundations have provided a platform for the club to build on in the second half of the season under Wayne’s guidance.”

The 35-year-old joined Derby in January 2020 as a player-coach and took caretaker charge when Cocu was sacked.

During his illustrious career at Manchester United, Rooney scored 253 goals in 559 games to become the club’s highest goal-scorer.

On Rooney’s appointment as Derby manager, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer congratulate his former teammate and wished him success.

“Great news for Wayne and I really wish him all the best,” Ole told club media.

“I think he’s got everything going for him to be a good manager. He’s had a very good career, he’s got a very good personality and he wants to have success.

“He’s played under some top managers and I’m sure he’s over the moon at the moment, so congratulations to him,” he added.