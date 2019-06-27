Former English footballer Wayne Rooney, who is currently plying his trades in United States of America’s Major League Soccer, scored a brilliant half-line goal on Wednesday.

Rooney, who plays for DC United shot the ball from his team’s half to sent it to the nets of the opponent team, Orlando City. The match was evenly poised between both the sides when the English footballer snatched the ball away from Orlando players. He was in his own half and rather than trying to run it into the opposition’s half, he shot it from 4-5 yards down in his own half. The Orlando goalkeeper who saw the flighted delivery coming couldn’t anticipate the movement of the ball and failed to stop it from going into the nets.

WAYNE ROONEY FROM PAST MIDFIELD!!!! pic.twitter.com/dJ5BriAOx3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 27, 2019

However, this is not the first time that Rooney scored a half-line goal. Believe it or not, the veteran player has scored a half-line goal for every club he has played in his career.

Wayne Rooney have scored half line goals for every club he played till date. Lets Start with his goal against #WestHam for #MUFC in the #PL. (1/3)pic.twitter.com/qfYBhGrRD7 — Khel Now World Football (@KNWorldFootball) June 27, 2019

Rooney had started his career at Everton but rose to fame after he joined Manchester United. The player won every available honours with the Red Devils and has always been considered one of the best English footballers ever. He scored 253 goals for United and became their highest ever goal scorer. Among all the goals he has scored for them, 183 have come in Premier League which is the highest by any player for a single club in the league. After retiring from Manchester United, he returned to his old club Everton and spent a season over there. On 2018 he moved to United States to play for the Major League Soccer Club DC United.