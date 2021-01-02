WBA vs ARS Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match WBA vs ARS. In the mega encounter in Premier League, West Brom will lock horns against Arsenal on January 2. Both teams will look to kick start the 2021 year on a high with a win. Arsenal have played inconsistent football this season under Mikel Arteta, the London club are finally bounce back in the league with back to back wins. Arsenal are currently at the 13th spot on the points table with just six wins in 16 games. While West Brom are also played some underwhelming football this season in the Premier League. They are currently 19th on the points table with 1 win in 16 games. It will be an exciting clash between West Brom and Arsenal as both teams will look to grab crucial three points to keep the points table moving. West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WBA vs ARS, Dream 11 Team Player List, Arsenal Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal, Premier League, Online Football Tips West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal, Premier League.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for WBA vs ARS

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 1.30 AM IST – January 2 in India.

WBA vs ARS My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Bernd Leno

Defenders – Kieran Tierney , Héctor Bellerín, D Furlong

Midfielders – Bukayo Saka, Matthew Phillips, Conor Gallagher, Granit Xhaka

Forwards – Karlan Grant, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel Martinelli

West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal Probable Line-up

Arsenal probable line-up: Bernd Leno, Pablo Marí , Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Héctor Bellerín, Emile Smith Rowe, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang , Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka

West Bromwich Albion: Sam Johnstone; Branislav Ivanovic, D Furlong, Dara O’Shea, Lee Peltier; Romaine Sawyers; Callum Robinson, Matthew Phillips, Conor Gallagher, Grady Diangana; Karlan Grant

