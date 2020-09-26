Dream11 Tips And Prediction

West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Online Football Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s WBA vs CHE Match at The Hawthorns: In one of the highly-awaited Premier League clashes this season, West Bromwich Albion will square off against Chelsea for the Saturday evening fixture at The Hawthorns. The Premier League WBA vs CHE clash will kick-off at 10 PM IST – September 26. Frank Lampard’s side are looking to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in a game in which they were outplayed. A brace from Sadio Mane followed a red card to Andreas Christensen, while Jorginho also missed a penalty. In the week though, Chelsea progressed safely through to the next round of the Carabao Cup, with a thumping 6-0 victory over Barnsley, thanks to a Kai Havertz hat-trick. West Brom were dumped out of the League Cup in the week. They lost 5-4 to Brentford in a penalty shootout after the game finished 2-2 in the 90 minutes. Premier League live TV broadcast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar for premium users. Also Read - DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Jharkhand T20 League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Dhanbad Dynamos vs Dumka Daredevils T20 Match at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 1.30 PM IST Sunday September 27

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea will start at 10 PM IST – September 26, Saturday. Also Read - LEV vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Football Match at BayArena, Leverkusen 7 PM IST, Saturday September 26

Venue: The Hawthorns. Also Read - CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 7 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Friday September 25

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Semi Ajayi, Dara O’Shea, Kyle Bartley

Midfielders: Grady Diangana, Kamil Grosicki, Matheus Pereira (C), K. Havertz, Christian Pulisic

Forwards: Kenneth Zohore, T. Werner (VC)

WBA vs CHE Predicted Playing XIs

West Bromwich Albion: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Ivanovic, O’Shea, Townsend; Pereira, Sawyers, Livermore, Diangana; Robinson.

Chelsea: Caballero; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic; Mount, Havertz, Werner; Abraham.

WBA vs CHE SQUADS

West Bromwich Albion (WBA): Sam Johnstone, David Button, Jonathan Bond, Semi Ajayi, Ahmed Hegazi, Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre, Dara O’Shea, Kieran Gibbs, Conor Townsend, Darnell Furlong, Lee Peltier, Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers, Rekeem Harper, Sam Field, Callum Robinson, Grady Diangana, Kamil Grosicki, Kyle Edwards, Matheus Pereira, Matt Phillips, Kenneth Zohore, Charlie Austin, Hal Robson-Kanu.

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Emerson Palmieri, Fikayo Tomori, Ian Maatsen, Kurt Zouma, Willian, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Pedro, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Billy Gilmour, Danilo Pantic, Faustino Anjorin, Lewis Baker, Marco Van Ginkel, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Michy Batshuayi, Armando Broja.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WBA Dream11 Team/ CHE Dream11 Team/ West Bromwich Albion Dream11 Team/ Chelsea Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21/ Online Football Tips and more.