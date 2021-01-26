Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today's Match WBA vs MCI at The Hawthorns: In one of the blockbuster clashes on Premier League, Manchester City will take on West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in a high-octane clash on Tuesday late night – January 27 – Wednesday in India. The Engligh Premier League WBA vs MCI match will begin at 1.45 AM IST. City hold a four-point advantage over current league leaders Liverpool despite playing a game fewer than them. Pep Guardiola's men can leapfrog Manchester United to the top of the table with the maximum return and will have a one-point advantage over Ole's men after playing the same number of games.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion will start at 1.45 AM IST – January 27 in India. Also Read - Man United vs Sheffield United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Men Suffer Shock 2-1 Defeat at Old Trafford

Venue: The Hawthorns, Man City. Also Read - ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints Odisha Women's T20 Match 14: Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow January 28 Thursday

WBA vs MCI My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

Defenders: Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, John Stones, Ruben Dias

Midfielders: Romaine Sawyers, Kamil Grosicki, Rodri, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: Raheem Sterling (C), Callum Robinson (VC)

WBA vs MCI Predicted Playing XIs

West Bromwich Albion: Sam Johnstone, Dara O’Shea, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Kieran Gibbs, Conor Gallagher, Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers, Kamil Grosicki, Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson.

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Benjamin Mendy, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.

WBA vs MCI SQUADS

West Bromwich Albion (WBA): Callum Robinson, Hal Robson-Kanu, Kenneth Zohore, Kamil Grosicki, Matheus Pereira, Conor Gallagher, Filip Krovinović, Grady Diangana, Robert Snodgrass, Karlan Grant, Matt Phillips, Jake Livermore, Rekeem Harper, Romaine Sawyers, Kyle Edwards, Samuel Field, Rico Richards, Branislav Ivanović, Semi Ajayi, Kieran Gibbs, Dara O’Shea, Cédric Kipré, Darnell Furlong, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Lee Peltier, Sam Johnstone, Andy Lonergan, David Button, Jonathan Leko.

Manchester City (MCI): Claudio Bravo, Ederson Moraes, Scott CWBAon, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Eric Garcia, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Rodrigo Hernandez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero.

