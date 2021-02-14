Dream11 Team Prediction

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Hawthorns, Halfords Lane, West Bromwich.

WBA vs MUN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Johnstone

Defenders- Barley, Shaw, A Wan Bissaka, Maguire

Midfielders- Mctominay, Fernandes, Maitland Niles, Pereira

Forwards- Cavani, Rashford

Likely XI

West Bromwich Albion: Sam Johnstone, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend, Dara O’Shea, Robert Snodgrass, Jake Livermore, Callum Robinson, Matt Phillips, Mbaye Diagne, Matheus Pereira

Manchester United: David de Gea , Harry Maguire , Eric Bailly , Luke Shaw , Aaron Wan-Bissaka , Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Paul Pogba , Edinson Cavani , Anthony Martial , Marcus Rashford

SQUADS

West Bromwich Albion (WBA): CallumRobinson, HalRobson-Kanu, KennethZohore, KamilGrosicki, MatheusPereira, ConorGallagher, FilipKrovinović, GradyDiangana, RobertSnodgrass, KarlanGrant, MattPhillips, JakeLivermore, RekeemHarper, RomaineSawyers, KyleEdwards, SamuelField, RicoRichards, BranislavIvanović, SemiAjayi, KieranGibbs, DaraO’Shea, CédricKipré, DarnellFurlong, KyleBartley, ConorTownsend, LeePeltier, SamJohnstone, AndyLonergan, DavidButton, JonathanLeko

Manchester United (MUN): David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Teden Mengi, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Facundo Pellistri, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo, H Maguire

