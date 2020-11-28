Dream11 Tips And Prediction

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Online Football Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's WBA vs SHF Match at The Hawthorns: In another exciting Premier League battle on Saturday night, West Bromwich Albion will square off against Sheffield United on matchday 6 at The Hawthorns. The Premier League WBA vs SHF clash will kick-off at 1.30 AM IST – November 29. West Bromwich Albion are placed at the second bottom position in the Premier League standings with just three points. So far they have played nine games, in which they have tied three matches and lost six. On the other hand, Sheffield are at the bottom in the Premier League standings with one point in their account. In nine matches they played in the competition, SHF have tied one game and lost eight matches.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United will start at 1.30 AM IST – November 29, Sunday.

Venue: The Hawthorns.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: A. Ramsdale

Defenders: Basham, Bartley, C. Townsend

Midfielders: S. Berge, Krovinovic, M. Pereira, Lowe

Forwards: O. McBurnie (VC), McGoldrick, Grant

WBA vs SHF Predicted Playing XIs

West Bromwich Albion: Sam Johnstone, Branislav Ivanovic, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend, Darnell Furlong, Conor Gallagher, Romaine Sawyers, Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira, Karlan Grant.

Sheffield United: Aaron Ramsdale, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Basham, John Fleck, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Max Lowe, George Baldock, David McGoldrick, Oliver McBurnie.

WBA vs SHF SQUADS

West Bromwich Albion (WBA): Sam Johnstone, Jonathan Bond, David Button, Darnell Furlong, Kieran Gibbs, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend, Branislav Ivanovic, Cedric Kipre, Dara O’Shea, Hal Robson-Kanu, Jake Livermore, Matthew Phillips, Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira, Filip Krovinovic, Conor Gallagher, Romaine Sawyers, Lee Peltier, Sam Field, Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson, Kamil Grosicki, Charlie Austin, Rekeem Harper, Kyle Edwards.

Sheffield United (SHF): Aaron Ramsdale, Wesley Foderingham, Michael Verrips, Simon Moore, Enda Stevens, Max Lowe, Phil Jagielka, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, George Baldock, John Fleck, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, John Lundstram, Sander Berge, Lys Mousset, Oliver Burke, Oliver Norwood, Ethan Ampadu, Ben Osborn, Jack Rodwell, Kean Bryan, Zak Brunt, Oliver McBurnie, Billy Sharp, John Egan, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster.

