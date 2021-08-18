WBA vs SHF Dream11 Tips And Prediction Championship

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Championship – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match WBA vs SHF at The Hawthorns stadium: In another exciting Championship match, West Bromwich Albion will host Sheffield United in the Round 3 match at the The Hawthorns stadium on Thursday night – August 19 in India. The Championship WBA vs SHF will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST. West Bromwich Albion had a horrible time in theleague last season and lost 22 matches and drew 11 times with just five wins to collect 26 points. They were the worst defensive team in the league and leaked massive 76 goals in 38 matches. Despite the poor season last time out, they did a brilliant job against Luton Town in their mostrecent match and managed a 3-2 win. On the other hand, Sheffield United were the rock bottom of the table with just 23 points last season in the PremierLeague and they were very weak both at the front and the back. The Championship telecast will not be available in India. The online live streaming of Championship will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST – August 19.

Venue: The Hawthorns stadium.

WBA vs SHF My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Kyle Bartley, Darnell Furlong, Conor Townsend, Dara O’Shea

Midfielders: Oliver Norwood, David McGoldrick (VC), John Fleck, Grady Diangana, Alex Mowatt

Forwards: Callum Robinson (C)

WBA vs SHF Predicted Playing XIs

West Bromwich Albion: Sam Johnstone, Dara O’Shea, Kyle Bartley, Matt Clarke, Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend, Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant.

Sheffield United: Aaron Ramsdale, George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack Robinson, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Oliver Burke, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie.

WBA vs SHF SQUADS

West Bromwich Albion (WBA): David Button, Conor Townsend, Dara OShea, Darnell Furlong, Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre, Grady Diangana, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant, Caleb Taylor, Matt Clarke, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Semi Ajayi, Ethan Ingram, Matt Phillips, Adam Reach, Rayhaan Tulloch, Sam Johnstone, Alex Palmer, Rico Richards, Kenneth Zohore, Robert Snodgrass, Romaine Sawyers.

Sheffield United (SHF): Aaron Ramsdale, John Egan, George Baldock, Chris Basham, Enda Stevens, Jack Robinson, Ben Osborn, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Daniel Jebbison, Oliver McBurnie, Jake Eastwood, Jack OConnell, Oliver Burke, Jayden Bogle, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Billy Sharp, Sander Berge, Michael Verrips, Rhian Brewster, Lys Mousset, Wes Foderingham, Luke Freeman, Max Lowe, Regan Slater, Iliman Ndiaye, David McGoldrick.

