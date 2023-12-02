Home

Sports

WBBL 2023: Adelaide Strikers Outclass Brisbane Heats By Three Runs In A Thrilling Final To Defend Their Title

WBBL 2023: Adelaide Strikers Outclass Brisbane Heats By Three Runs In A Thrilling Final To Defend Their Title

New Delhi: Defending Champions Adelaide Strikers outclassed Brisbane Heat in the thrilling match at the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023-24 final to win a record-equalling second title at the Adel

Adelaide Strikers defends title, beats Brisbane Heat by three runs in final. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Defending Champions Adelaide Strikers outclassed Brisbane Heat in the thrilling match at the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023-24 final to win a record-equalling second title at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday, December 2.

Trending Now

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the Adelaide Strikers posted a below-par total of 125/5 in 20 overs. Skipper Tahlia McGrath played an anchor role and scored 38 runs in 34 balls, while South African batter Laura Wolvaardt was the top scorer for her side, scoring 39 runs in 33 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

You may like to read

For the second year in a row, pure joy for the @StrikersBBL 👏#WBBL09 #WBBLFinal pic.twitter.com/woYCwGV9jR — Weber Women’s Big Bash League (@WBBL) December 2, 2023

more to follow…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.