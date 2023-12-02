By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
WBBL 2023: Adelaide Strikers Outclass Brisbane Heats By Three Runs In A Thrilling Final To Defend Their Title
New Delhi: Defending Champions Adelaide Strikers outclassed Brisbane Heat in the thrilling match at the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023-24 final to win a record-equalling second title at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday, December 2.
Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the Adelaide Strikers posted a below-par total of 125/5 in 20 overs. Skipper Tahlia McGrath played an anchor role and scored 38 runs in 34 balls, while South African batter Laura Wolvaardt was the top scorer for her side, scoring 39 runs in 33 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.
BACK-TO-BACK ⚡
The @StrikersBBL are #WBBL09 Champions! pic.twitter.com/8dZiHS9D0z
— Weber Women’s Big Bash League (@WBBL) December 2, 2023
For the second year in a row, pure joy for the @StrikersBBL 👏#WBBL09 #WBBLFinal pic.twitter.com/woYCwGV9jR
— Weber Women’s Big Bash League (@WBBL) December 2, 2023
