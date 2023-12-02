Home

WBBL 2023: Full List Of Awards, Prize Money, Statistics, Records, Champions, Runners-Up From 9th Edition

The Strikers are now the fourth team to bag two WBBL titles and the third after Brisbane and the Sydney Sixers to defend the championship.

Adelaide Strikers are the winners of WBBL 2023-24. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Defending champions Adelaide Strikers defeated Brisbane Heat in a close encounter at the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023-24 final to successfully defend their title at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday, December 2.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Adelaide Strikers skipper Tahlia McGrath (38) and South African batter Laura Wolvaardt (39) helped their side post a fighting total of 125/5 in 20 overs.

During the chase, Strikers skipper McGrath dismissed Mignon du Preez and Laura Harris off successive deliveries, leaving the Heat four down for 62 in 12.4 overs and helping her side pull things back.

In the 20th over of the match, leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington picked up two wickets and just gave away nine runs, helping her side win a thrilling final match by three runs. The Strikers are now the fourth team to bag two WBBL titles and the third after Brisbane and the Sydney Sixers to defend the championship.

Here’s the full list of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023-24 award winners, prize money and stats.

WBBL 2023 Award Winners

Champions: Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide Strikers Runners-up: Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat Player of the Match (FINAL): Amanda Jade Wellington

Amanda Jade Wellington Player of the Tournament: Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu BKT Golden Bat Award: Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney BKT Golden Arm Award: Sophie Day

Sophie Day WBBL 09 Young Gun Award: Charli Knott

WBBL 2023 Stats and Records

Most Runs in WBBL 09: Beth Mooney – 557 runs Most Wickets in WBBL 09: Sophie Day – 27 wickets Most Centuries: Lizelle Lee, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris & Sophie Devine – 1 Century Each Most Half-Centuries: Chamari Athapaththu & Beth Mooney – 5 Fifties Each Highest Individual Score: Grace Harris – 136*runs Most Sixes in WBBL 09: Grace Harris – 23 Sixes Most Fours in WBBL 09: Chamari Athapaththu & Beth Mooney – 75 Fours Each Highest Total in WBBL 09: 229/7 in 20 overs by Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Lowest Total in WBBL 09: 29 All Out by Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Most Sixes in an innings: Grace Harris – 11 sixes vs Perth Scorchers Best bowling figures in an inning: Hannah Darlington – 5 for 10 vs Melbourne Stars Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in WBBL 09: Bridget Patterson – 21 dismissals in 15 matches Most stumpings in WBBL 09: Bridget Patterson – 12 stumpings Most Catches (Wicketkeeper) in WBBL 09: Georgia Redmayne – 11 catches in 16 matches Most Catches (Fielder) in WBBL 09: Georgia Prestwidge & Annabel Sutherland – 11 catches each Highest batting partnership in WBBL 09: 135 runs by Laura Wolvaardt & Katie McKay

WBBL Team of the Tournament 2023

Beth Mooney (wicketkeeper)

Katie Mack

Chamari Athapaththu

Sophie Devine (captain) (Perth Scorchers)

Ellyse Perry

Annabel Sutherland

Amanda-Jade Wellington

Amy Edgar

Chloe Ainsworth

Lauren Cheatle

Sophie Day

12th player: Charli Knott

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.