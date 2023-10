WBBL 2023: Live Streaming Details, Squads, Full Schedule, Match Timings – All You Need To Know

Home

The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023 will be played in a round-robin format. Top four teams advance to the round-robin stage with the final to be played on December 2.

Captains of all WBBL 2023 teams pose before start of the tournament. (Image: Cricket.com.au)

New Delhi: The biggest women’s cricket carnival returned to Australia as the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023 kicks off on October 19 with Sydney Sixers taking on Melbourne Stars in the tournament opener. The final will be played on December 2. The WBBL 2023 will be played in a round-robin format with eight teams competing in 56 matches. The top-ranked team directly qualify for the final while the third and fourth-placed teams playing the Eliminator. The winner then play the second-best team in the round-robin format in the Challenger for a place in the final. Sydney Strikers defeated Sydney Sixers in the final last year. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur is the only Indian to be retained in WBBL 2023. The Indian captain across formats will be playing her second season with Melbourne Renegades.

How to watch WBBL 2023 in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights of WBBL 2023 in India. The live telecast of WBBL 2023 will be available on Start Sports channels. Live streaming of WBBL 2023 will be available on Fancode App.

WBBL 2023: Full Squads

Adelaide Strikers: Georgia Adams, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Dani Gibson, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt.

Brisbane Heat: Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr*, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez. Replacement player: Sarah Glenn.

Hobart Hurricanes: Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Shabnim Ismail, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Bryony Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Elyse Villani.

Melbourne Renegades: Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Harmanpreet Kaur, Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews, Rhiann O’Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb.

Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Sophie Day, Sophia Dunkley, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Jasmine Nevins, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland.

Perch Scorchers: Sophie Devine, Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Amy Jones, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo.

Sydney Sixers: Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Jess Kerr, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Gabby Sutcliffe, Chloe Tryon.

Sydney Thunder: Sam Bates, Lauren Bell, Paris Bowdler, Hannah Darlington, Marizanne Kapp, Saskia Horley, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson. Replacement overseas player: Chamari Athapaththu.

WBBL 2023 Full Schedule

October 19

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars; North Sydney Oval, Sydney – 2:10 PM IST

October 20

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat; CitiPower Centre, Melbourne – 9:30 am

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers; University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston – 1:40 pm

October 21

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars; Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide – 1:40 pm

October 22

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat; North Sydney Oval, Sydney – 8:10 am

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers; North Sydney Oval, Sydney – 11:55 am

October 23

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers; CitiPower Centre, Melbourne – 9:30 am

October 24

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers; CitiPower Centre, Melbourne – 9:00 am

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat; North Sydney Oval, Sydney – 12:40 pm

October 25

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes; C.A. Ground, Perth – 1:40 pm

October 26

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades; Central, Sydney Olympic Park – 9:30 am

October 27

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes; Allan Border Field, Brisbane – 11:10 am

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars; Allan Border Field, Brisbane – 3:00 pm

October 28

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Women, CitiPower Centre, Melbourne – 6:30 am

October 29

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, CitiPower Centre, Melbourne – 9:30 am

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide – 1:40 pm

October 30

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston – 12:40 pm

October 31

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, C.A. Ground, Perth – 2:40 pm

November 1

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder; CitiPower Centre, Melbourne – 9:30 am

November 2

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars; Women Blundstone Arena, Hobart – 1:40 pm

November 3

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers; C.A. Ground, Perth – 11:40 am

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades; C.A. Ground, Perth – 3:10 pm

November 4

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder; Casey Fields No.4, Melbourne – 9:30 am

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat; Women Blundstone Arena, Hobart – 1:00 pm

November 5

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades; C.A. Ground, Perth – 8:10 am

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers; C.A. Ground, Perth – 11:55 am

November 6

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat; North Sydney Oval, Sydney – 12:40 pm

November 8

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers; Women Jubilee Park, Melbourne – 9:30 am

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades; Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide – 1:40 pm

November 9

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes; Central, Sydney Olympic Park – 9:30 am

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers; Allan Border Field, Brisbane – 1:40 pm

November 10

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars; North Sydney Oval, Sydney – 9:50 am

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes; North Sydney Oval, Sydney – 1:40 pm

November 11

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers; CitiPower Centre, Melbourne – 8:30 am

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers; Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay – 1:40 pm

November 12

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder; CitiPower Centre, Melbourne – 4:40 am

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars; CitiPower Centre, Melbourne – 8:10 am

November 13

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers; Women Blundstone Arena, Hobart – 12:40 pm

November 15

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes; Allan Border Field, Brisbane – 6:30 am

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder; Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide – 10:00 am

November 16

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers; North Sydney Oval, Sydney – 10:00 am

November 17

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes; Allan Border Field, Brisbane – 10:40 am

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades; Allan Border Field, Brisbane – 2:10 pm

November 18

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers; Central, Sydney Olympic Park – 9:30 am

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers; North Sydney Oval, Sydney – 1:40 pm

November 18

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes; CitiPower Centre, Melbourne – 4:40 am

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat; CitiPower Centre, Melbourne – 8:10 am

November 21

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers; Central, Sydney Olympic Park – 9:30 am

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers; Allan Border Field, Brisbane – 1:40 pm

November 22

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars; C.A. Ground, Perth – 2:40 pm

November 23

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades; Women Blundstone Arena, Hobart – 1:40 pm

November 24

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder; Women Adelaide Oval, Adelaide – 10:10 am

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers; Women Adelaide Oval, Adelaide – 1:40 pm

November 25

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades; Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne – 12:40 pm

November 26

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers; Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney – 4:40 am

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder; Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney – 8:10 am

Knockout Phase

Eliminator, TBC vs TBC

Challenger, TBC vs TBC

December 2

Final, TBC vs TBC

