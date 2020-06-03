Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match WBN vs FRK at Weserstadion: In one of the highly-awaited clashes of Bundesliga 2019-20, Werder Bremen will host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Weserstadion on Wednesday (Thursday in India – June 4). The Bundesliga WBN vs FRK encounter will kick-start at 12 AM (IST). Werder Bremen are currently involved in the relegation battle at the moment. They are placed 17th in the league standings with only six wins, seven draws, and 15 losses in 28 games. They are coming to this game off a surprising 1-0 win over Schalke in the last game. Also Read - FAM vs POT Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For FC Famalicao vs FC Porto Today's Match at Estadio Municipal de Famalicao 1.45AM IST

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt are sitting on the 12th position with nine wins, five draws, and 14 losses in 28 games. They also managed to defeat the strong outfit of Wolfsburg 2-1 in their last match. While Werder Bremen would be looking to capitalize on their new-found form to get out of the relegation zone, Frankfurt would also look to secure an away win to get maximum points towards the end of the league. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga football game will available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India. Also Read - POR vs VIC Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Portimonense FC vs Gil Vicente FC Today's Match at Estadio Municipal de Portimao 11.30PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020 match between Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt will start at 12 AM IST. Also Read - LAK vs HRT Dream11 Team Prediction Austrian Football Bundesliga - Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For LASK Linz vs TSV Hartberg Today's Match at Raiffeisen Arena June 3 Wednesday 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Weserstadion

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Kevin Vogt, Milos Veljkovic, David Abraham (C), Martin Hinteregger

Midfielders: Theodor Gebre Selassie (vc), Timothy Chandler, Dominik Kohr

Forwards: Andre Silva, Milot Rashica

WBN vs FRK Probable Playing XIs

Werder Bremen: Pavlenka; Selassie, Langkamp, Moisander, Friedl; Eggestein, Vogt, Klaassen; Bittencourt; Sargent, Rashica.

Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp; Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger; Chandler, Kohr, Rode, Kostic; Gacinovic; Silva, Kamada.

WBN vs FRK SQUADS

Werder Bremen: Jiri Pavlenka, Stefanos Kapino, Luca Plogmann, Kevin Vogt, Milos Veljkovic, Ömer Toprak, Marco Friedl, Niklas Moisander, Sebastian Langkamp, Christian Groß, Ludwig Augustinsson, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Michael Lang, Simon Straudi, Nuri Sahin, Philipp Bargfrede, Ilia Gruev, Maximilian Eggestein, Davy Klaassen, Kevin Möhwald, Leonardo Bittencourt, Milot Rashica, Johannes Eggestein, Benjamin Goller, David Philipp, Fin Bartels, Davie Selke, Josh Sargent, Yuya Osako, Niclas Füllkrug, Claudio Pizarro, Nick Woltemade.

Eintracht Frankfurt: Kevin Trapp, Felix Wiedwald, Frederik Ronnow, Jan Zimmermann, Evan Ndicka, Martin Hinteregger, Almamy Touré, David Abraham, Timothy Chandler, Marco Russ, Danny da Costa, Stefan Ilsanker, Gelson Fernandes, Jonathan de Guzmán, Djibril Sow, Mijat Gacinovic, Daichi Kamada, Lucas Torró, Sebastian Rode, Makoto Hasebe, Erik Durm, Nils Stendera, Dominik Kohr, Sahverdi Cetin, Patrick Finger, Marijan Cavar, Bas Dost, Filip Kostic, Andre Silva, Gonçalo Paciencia.

