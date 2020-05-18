WBN vs LEV Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match WBN vs LEV: After being halted for just over two months due to the coroavirus pandemic, top-flight football action resumes in Germany through Bundesliga. It's the first elite football competition to resume in Europe after the health crisis tipped the world upside down. After presenting a comprehensive plan to the German politicians, the German Football Association (DFB) got the green signal to resume matches behind closed doors. Strict social distancing norms are to be followed for the remainder of the season. The season will conclude on June 27.

What: Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen

When: May 19, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Weserstadion

WBN vs LEV My Dream11 Team

Pavlenka, Tah, Daley, Bender, Weiser, Eggestein, Kai, Rashica, Diaby, Sahin (vice-captain), Alario (captain)

WBN vs LEV Squads

Werder Bremen: Jirí Pavlenka1, Stefanos Kapino, Luca Plogmann, Michael Lang, Ludwig Augustinsson, Milos Veljkovic, Sebastian Langkamp, Niklas Moisander, Ömer Toprak, Marco Friedl, Niklas Wiemann, Kevin Vogt, Kevin Möhwald, Milot Rashica, Leonardo Bittencourt, Nuri Sahin1, Fin Bartels, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Simon Straudi, Ilia Gruev, Julian Rieckmann, Maximilian Eggestein, Christian Gross, Benjamin Goller, Philipp Bargfrede, Yuya Osako, Davie Selke, Niclas Füllkrug, Claudio Pizarro, Joshua Sargent, Johannes Eggestein, Luc Ihorst, Davy Klaassen, Nick Woltemade

Bayer Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky, Ramazan Özcan, Niklas Lomb, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Dragovic, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell, Sven Bender, Paulinho, Lars Bender, Kerem Demirbay, Nadiem Amiri, Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aránguiz, Daley Sinkgraven, Mitchell Weiser, Exequiel Palacios, Kai Havertz, Adrian Stanilewicz, Ayman Azhil, Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Moussa Diaby, Kevin Volland, Karim Bellarabi

