Dream11 Team Prediction Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga – Football Tips For Today's Match MOB vs LEV at Weserstadion, Bremen: In the third and final match of Tuesday in Bundesliga 2019-20, a struggling Werder Bremen will host Borussia Monchengladbach in an exciting fixture on Tuesday night (May 27 in India) at the Weserstadion, Bremen. Weder Bremen haven't got their act together in the season and are currently involved in the relegation battle. They are placed at the 17th spot in the league standings with five wins, six draws, and 15 wins in their 26 games.

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach are having a good season so far. They are staying strong in the Champions League spots race as they are sitting adrift the top 4 by only a single point. They have so far managed to register 16 wins, four draws, and seven losses in 27 games in the competition. While Werder Bremen would look to take the home advantage to clinch important three points for them, Monchengladbach will try to return to the winning ways after losing their last game to Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 to bolster their top-four chances. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga football game will available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020 match between Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach will start at 12 AM IST.

Venue: Weserstadion, Bremen

My Dream11 Team

GK: Y Sommer

DEF: M Ginter, R Bensebaini, S Lainer, T Gebre-Selassie

MID: J Hofmann, D Klaassen, L Bittencourt, M Rashica

ST: A Plea (C), M Thuram (VC)

WBN vs MOB Probable Playing XIs

Werder Bremen: Jiri Pavlenka (GK); Gabre Selassie, Milos Veljkovic, Niklas Moisander, Ludwig Augustinsson, Maximilian Eggestein, Philipp Bargfrede, Davy Klaassen, Leonardo Bittencourt, Milot Rashica, Davie Selke.

Borussia Monchengladbach: Yann Sommer (GK); Ramy Bensebaini, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Stefan Lainer, Florian Neuhaus, Tobias Strobl, Marcus Thuram, Breel Embolo, Jonas Hofmann, Alassane Plea.

WBN vs MOB SQUADS

Werder Bremen: Jiri Pavlenka, Stefanos Kapino, Luca Plogmann, Kevin Vogt, Milos Veljkovic, Ömer Toprak, Marco Friedl, Niklas Moisander, Sebastian Langkamp, Christian Groß, Ludwig Augustinsson, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Michael Lang, Simon Straudi, Nuri Sahin, Philipp Bargfrede, Ilia Gruev, Maximilian Eggestein, Davy Klaassen, Kevin Möhwald, Leonardo Bittencourt, Milot Rashica, Johannes Eggestein, Benjamin Goller, David Philipp, Fin Bartels, Davie Selke, Josh Sargent, Yuya Osako, Niclas Füllkrug, Claudio Pizarro, Nick Woltemade.

Borussia Monchengladbach: Yann Sommer, Tobias Sippel, Max Grün, Mamadou Doucouré, Oscar Wendt, Stefan Lainer, Ramy Bensebaini, Nico Elvedi, Tobias Strobl, Christoph Kramer, Denis Zakaria, Raffael, Lars Stindl, Ibrahima Traoré, Fabian Johnson, László Bénes, Jonas Hofmann, Tony Jantschke, Matthias Ginter, Florian Neuhaus, Aaron Herzog, Patrick Herrmann, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Pléa,Torben Müsel, Conor Noss, Breel Embolo, Keanan Bennetts.

