Dream11 Team Prediction

WBN vs WOL Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Werder Bremen vs VfL Wolfsburg Football Match at wohninvest WESERSTADION 05:00 PM IST June 7 Sunday:

After being halted for just over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, top-flight football action resumes in Germany through Bundesliga. It’s the first elite football competition to resume in Europe after the health crisis tipped the world upside down. After presenting a comprehensive plan to the German politicians, the German Football Association (DFB) got the green signal to resume matches behind closed doors. Strict social distancing norms are to be followed for the remainder of the season. The season will conclude on June 27. Also Read - LEV vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Football Match at Bay Arena 07:00 PM IST June 6 Saturday

What: Werder Bremen vs VfL Wolfsburg

When: June 7, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: wohninvest WESERSTADION

Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: K Casteels

Defenders: N Moisander, M Pongracic, K Mbabu, T Gebre Selassie

Midfielders: D Klaassen, L Bittencourt, M Arnold, M Rashica, K Vogt

Forwards: W Weghorst

Starting XI

Werder Bremen: Jiri Pavlenka, Niklas Moisander, Milos Veljkovic, Marco Friedl, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Kevin Vogt, Davy Klaassen, Maximilian Eggestein, Davie Selke, Fin Bartels, Yuya Osako

VfL Wolfsburg: Koen Casteels, John Brooks, Marin Pongracic, Jerome Roussillon, Kevin Mbabu, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Joao Victor, Renato Steffen, Wout Weghorst, Josip Brekalo

SQUADS

Werder Bremen: Jiri Pavlenka, Luca Plogmann, Stefanos Kapino, Ludwig Augustinsson, Marco Friedl, Michael Lang, Milos Veljkovic, Niklas Moisander, Omer Toprak, Sebastian Langkamp, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Benjamin Goller, Christian Gross, David Philipp, Davy Klaassen, Ilia Gruev, Johannes Eggestein, Kevin Mohwald, Kevin Vogt, Leonardo Bittencourt, Maximilian Eggestein, Milot Rashica, Nuri Sahin, Philipp Bargfrede, Simon Straudi, Claudio Pizarro, Davie Selke, Fin Bartels, Josh Sargent, Luc Ihorst, Nick Woltemade, Niclas Fullkrug, Yuya Osako

VfL Wolfsburg: Koen Casteels, Niklas Klinger, Pavao Pervan, Phillip Menzel, Jerome Roussillon, John Brooks, Kevin Mbabu, Marcel Tisserand, Marin Pongracic, Paulo Otavio, Robin Knoche, William Furtado, Felix Klaus, Iba May, Ignacio Camacho, Ismail Azzaoui, Joao Victor, Josuha Guilavogui, Julian Justvan, Luca Horn, Maximilian Arnold, Renato Steffen, Xaver Schlager, Yannick Gerhardt, Admir Mehmedi, Daniel Ginczek, Josip Brekalo, Omar Marmoush, Ulysses Llanez, Wout Weghorst

