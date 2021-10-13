Algarve, Portugal: It was another day in the office for Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Manchester United man grabbed the headlines yet again, netting his 10th international hattrick against European minnows Luxembourg to inspire the 2016 European Champions to a 5-0 win in a World Cup Qualifier match at the Estadio Algarve on Tuesday. The other scorers of the game were Bruno Fernandes and Joao Palhinha.Also Read - Portugal vs Luxembourg Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Preview, Predicted XIs - Where to Watch POR vs LXB Live Stream Football Match, TV Telecast in India

Cristiano Ronaldo just can't stop scoring as he has now 115 goals in 182 appearances. The former Real Madrid man got himself into the history book last month, when he broke Iran legend Ali Daei's record of most goals at the international level against Republic of Ireland . Already occupying the record for most number of appearances in international football, it was yet another feather in the cap for Portugal's captain when he broke the record for most hattricks in internationals. With the 3-fer, Ronaldo has now 58 career-hattricks in the current generation, ahead of his contemporaries.

It has been an eventful year for the former Juventus man as he swept the Serie A Golden Boot, 2020 Euro Golden boot along with all-time top scorer milestones in European Championships and in international football. He has now tied on goals (38) for 2021 with this year’s Ballon D’or favourite, Lionel Messi. The 5-time Ballon D’or winner has now a total of 10 goals in just 9 appearances this season, for club and country. The Portugese international is now on the cusp of scoring 800 goals in his football career as he his just 6 goals shy of the record.

Portugal are currently placed 2nd in the World Cup qualifiers standings behind Group A leaders Serbia with 16 points from 6 matches, having played a match less.