Waratah CC vs Darwin Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin T20 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's WCC vs DDC at Marrara Cricket Ground: In the second semifinal of Darwin T20 League, Waratah Cricket Club will take on the Darwin Cricket Club in what promises to an exciting match-up at the Marrara Cricket ground on Monday (June 8). The Darwin T20 League encounter will start at 6 AM IST. Waratah are slight favourites heading into this game, with their four-wicket win over Nightcliff Cricket Club justifying their credentials. On the other hand, the Darwin Cricket Club would love to get one over WCC, although Darwin ended up losing their previous game to the Southern Districts. Both teams look evenly matched on paper and will be eager to clinch a place in the final of the competition.

Eight teams are participating in the event including Palmerston, Darwin, Sth Districts, Tracy Village, Waratah, Nightcliff, PINT and Invitational XI. After the conclusion of the T20 league, a 14-round Darwin & District one-day season will follow with the final slated to be held on June 9.

TOSS – The toss between Waratah CC and Darwin Cricket Club will take place at 5.30 AM (IST).

Time: 6 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Isaac Conway

Batsmen: Tom Briggs, Kris Denby, James Seymour, Friday Kesteni

All-rounders : Connor Hawkins, Udara Weerasinghe (C), Luke Shelton (VC)

Bowlers : Luke Zanchetta, Tristan Glover, Samindra Madushan

WCC vs DDC Probable Playing XIs

Waratah CC: James Seymour, Isaac Conway, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Friday Kesteni, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Ishara Gange, Muhammad Tahir, Himesh Silva, Samindra Madushan.

Darwin CC: Jacob Dickman, Luke Shelton, Tom Briggs, Will Antsey, Willy Andrews, Kris Denby, Connor Hawkins, Dion Meta, Ethan Anderson, Luke Zanchetta and Troy Ryan.

WCC vs DDC Squads

Waratah CC: I Conway, W Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, R Vernon, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, J Seymour, C Campbell, D Ennis, T Glover, M Tahir, H Silva, I Gange, S Wijegunrathna, S Madushan.

Darwin CC: H Wiltshire, J Dickman, W Andrews, D Meta, E Anderson, L Timms, J Chadwick, L Shelton, L Zanchetta, K Lawrence, A Barker, T Briggs, C Hawkins, K Denby, W Antsey, D Turner, T Ryan.

