WCC vs DDC Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Waratah CC vs Darwin Cricket Club at Marrara Cricket Ground at 7 AM IST August 8:

Waratah CC vs Darwin Cricket Club Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PT vs IN-XI, Darwin T20 League 2020, Waratah CC Dream 11 Team Player List, Darwin Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Waratah CC vs Darwin Cricket Club match, Cricket Tips WCC vs DDC, Online Cricket Tips Waratah CC vs Darwin Cricket Club Darwin T20 League

TOSS – The toss between Waratah CC and Darwin Cricket Club will take place at 6.30 AM (IST). Also Read - SD vs PT Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Southern Districts CC vs Pint Cricket Club at Marrara Cricket Ground at 6AM IST

Time: 7 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: I Conway

Batsmen: J Seymour, E Anderson, W Antsey

All-rounders: U Weerasinghe, L Shelton, C Hawkins

Bowlers: T Ryan, S Madushan, L Zanchetta, M Weerasinghe

WCC vs DDC Probable Playing XIs

Waratah CC: James Seymour, Isaac Conway, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Friday Kesteni, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Ishara Gange, Muhammad Tahir, Himesh Silva, Samindra Madushan.

Darwin CC: Jacob Dickman, Luke Shelton, Tom Briggs, Will Antsey, Willy Andrews, Kris Denby, Connor Hawkins, Dion Meta, Ethan Anderson, Luke Zanchetta and Troy Ryan.

WCC vs DDC Squads

Waratah CC: I Conway, W Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, R Vernon, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, J Seymour, C Campbell, D Ennis, T Glover, M Tahir, H Silva, I Gange, S Wijegunrathna, S Madushan.

Darwin CC: H Wiltshire, J Dickman, W Andrews, D Meta, E Anderson, L Timms, J Chadwick, L Shelton, L Zanchetta, K Lawrence, A Barker, T Briggs, C Hawkins, K Denby, W Antsey, D Turner, T Ryan.

