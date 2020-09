Dream11 Team Prediction

WCC vs DDC Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020

Waratah CC vs Darwin Cricket Dream11 Team

TOSS – The toss between Waratah CC vs Darwin CC will take place at 6.30 AM (IST).

Time: 7 AM IST

Venue: Gardens Oval Ground

My Dream11 Team

WK: I Conway

BAT: W Andrews, E Anderson, J Seymour, R Vernon

ALL: L Shelton, U Weerasinghe, I Gange

BWL: L Zanchetta, D Meta, M Weerasinghe

SQUADS

Waratah CC: I Conway, W Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, R Vernon, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, J Seymour, C Campbell, D Ennis, T Glover, M Tahir, H Silva, I Gange, S Wijegunrathna, S Madushan.

Darwin CC: H Wiltshire, J Dickman, W Andrews, D Meta, E Anderson, L Timms, J Chadwick, L Shelton, L Zanchetta, K Lawrence, A Barker, T Briggs, C Hawkins, K Denby, W Antsey, D Turner, T Ryan.

