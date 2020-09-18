Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Waratah CC vs Palmerston CC Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and District ODD 2020 Final- Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips And Probable XIs For Today's WCC vs PCC at Cazalys Oval, Darwin: In one of the most-awaited clashes of Darwin and District ODD tournament – the big finale, Waratah Cricket Club will lock horns against Palmerston Cricket Club on super Saturday at the Cazalys Oval, Darwin. The Darwin and District ODD tournament WCC vs PCC match will start at 7 AM IST – September 19. Both the teams had earlier met each other twice in the tournament and shared the spoils. Coming into the final, Waratah and Palmerston have had a great season with the former finishing at the top of the points table, while the latter finished third on the points table. In the semifinal match, WCC overcame Darwin by 124 runs and will be hoping to carry on their winning momentum and go all the way to lift the trophy.

TOSS: The toss for the Darwin and District ODD final match between Waratah CC vs Palmerston CC will take place at 6.30 AM (IST) – September 19.

Time: 7 AM IST

Venue: Cazalys Oval

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Isaac Conway

Batsmen: Harshtik Bimbral, James Seymour (VC), Sanka Wijegunarathna, Udara Weerasinghe

All-Rounders: Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakley (C), Tristan Glover

Bowlers: Cameron Hyde, Samindara Madhushan, Himesh Sandaradura

WCC vs PCC Probable Playing XIs

Waratah CC: James Seymour, Isaac Conway, Madura Weerasinghe, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Himesh Sandaradura, Sanka Wijegunarathne, Udara Weerasinghe, Shamindra Madushan, Tristan Glover, Riley Vernon, Ishara Gange.

Palmerston CC: Stephan Regan, Robert van der Meulen, Alex Bleakley, Kierran Toner, Hamish Martin, Michael McDonald, Shane Buttfield, Cameron Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker, Michael McDonald.

WCC vs PCC Squads

Waratah CC: Isaac Conway, James Seymour, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Riley Vernon, Udara Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Madura Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Muhammad Tahir, Samindra Madushan, Himesh Sandaradura.

Palmerston CC: Robert Vandermeulen, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean Mcarthur, Todd McCann, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakley, Jake Baker, Cameron Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Sunny Singh.

