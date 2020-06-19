WCC vs PCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Waratah CC vs Palmerston CC, Darwin and District ODD – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's WCC vs PCC at Garden's Oval: Darwin & District ODD is the second competitive tournament that continues the resumption of professional cricket in Australia. Seven teams are participating in the competition including Nightcliff, Palmerston, Waratah, PINT, Darwin, Tracy Village and Southern Districts. The top-four teams in the points table progress to the semi-finals after 14 rounds. The semis will be played on September 12 followed by the grand finale a week later on September 19.

The matches will be streamed live on MyCricket Facebook page.

Toss: The toss between Palmerston CC and Waratah CC will take place at 6:30 AM (IST).

Time: 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Garden’s Oval



WCC vs PCC My Dream11 Team

S Wijegunarathna (captain), J Seymour (vice-captain), I Conway, M Weerasinghe, M Tahir, H Sanadaradura, D McArthur, H Bimbral, H Martin, C Hyde and L Nitschke

WCC vs PCC Squads

Palmerston CC: R Vandermeulen, H Bimbral, D McArthur, T McGann, A Bleakley, K Toner, H Martin, C Hyde, L Nitschke, J Baker and S Singh

Waratah CC: I Conway, W Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, R Vernon, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, J Seymour, C Campbell, D Ennis, T Glover, M Tahir, H Silva, I Gange, S Wijegunrathna, S Madushan

