Waratah CC vs Southern Districts CC Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and District ODD 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's WCC vs SD at Gardens Oval: In the upcoming Darwin and District ODD League fixture on Saturday, Waratah Cricket Club (WCC) will take on Southern Districts (SD) at the Gardens Oval on July 18. Round 6 of Carlton Mid Premier Grade Darwin and District ODD is all set to get underway from 18th July. Four matches will be played in the day and one of those four games will take place between Waratah Cricket Club and Southern Districts at the Gardens Oval.

As far as the form of both teams are concerned – Waratah has been impeccable so far having won all the five matches they have played so far. On the other hand, Southern Districts have won four out of four after their opening game was abandoned.

TOSS – The toss between Waratah CC and Southern Districts CC will take place at 6.30 AM (IST).

Time: 7 AM IST

Venue: Gardens Oval

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Isaac Conway

Batsmen: Matt Hammond, Riley Vernon, James Seymour (vc)

All-rounders: Corey Kelly (C), Ishara Gange, Udara Weerasinghe, Ryan Clark

Bowlers: Nathan Hangan, Christopher McEvoy, Madura Weerasinghe

WCC vs SD Probable Playing XIs

Waratah CC: James Seymour, Isaac Conway, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Friday Kesteni, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Ishara Gange, Riley Vernon, Himesh Silva, Samindra Madushan.

Southern Districts CC: Corey Kelly, Daniel Mylius, Kierran Voekl, Dylan Mullen, Dean Fry, Matt Hammond, Nick Arkers, Todd Pemble, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman and Ryan Harvey.

WCC vs SD Squads

Waratah Cricket Club (WCC): Michael Kudra, Brady Baptist, Andrew Richards, Taj Glenn, Cameron Tonkin, Jhiah Baxter, Jacob Thorne, James Dix, Thomas Foley, Adi Dave, Lachland Baird, Ryan Dennis, Phillip Hull, Nachiket Sant.

Southern Districts CC (SD): Daniel Mylius , Matt Hammond, Kierran Voelkl, Dylan Mullen, Corey Kelly, Dean Fry, Nick Akers, Christopher Mcevoy, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman, Ryan Harvey, Nathan Boyd.

