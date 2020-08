Dream11 Team Prediction

WCC vs TRV Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Waratah CC vs Tracy Village CC at Gardens Oval Ground at 7 AM IST August 22:

Waratah CC vs Tracy Village CC Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WCC vs TRV, Darwin T20 League 2020, Waratah CC Dream 11 Team Player List, Tracy Village CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Waratah CC vs Tracy Village CC match, Cricket Tips WCC vs TRV, Online Cricket Tips Waratah CC vs Tracy Village CC Darwin T20 League

TOSS – The toss between Waratah CC vs Tracy Village CC will take place at 6.30 AM (IST).

Time: 7 AM IST

Venue: Gardens Oval Ground

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Issac Conway

Batsmen – James Seymour (c), Tristan Glover, Lachlan Dumigan

All-Rounders – Udara Weerasinghe (vc), Coby Edmondstone, Kyle Scrimgeour

Bowlers – Madura Weerasinghe, Harsh Shah, Ritesh Patel, Samindra Madushan

SQUADS

Waratah Cricket Club (WCC):

Isaac Conway (captain), James Seymour, Madura Weerasinghe, Pasindu Sandanayake, Himesh Sandaradura, Sanka Wijegunarathne, Ishara Gange, Chris Campbell, Dean Enniss, Arslan Tahir, Udara Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Riley Vernon, Friday Kasteni, Samindra Madushan.

Tracy Village Cricket Club (TRV):

Pamila Jayawardhana, Samuel Arthur, Lachlan Dumigan, Jason McKay, Anthony Edmondstone, Jackson Edmonstone, Matteo Charlton, Tahir Abbas, Harsh Shah, Tom Balkwill, Waseem Akram, Sam Bammant, Rajesh Pillai, Kyle Scrimgeour, Coby Edmondstone, Wilson Ryan, Mariyatharsan Shanthakumar, Rohan Philip.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WCC Dream11 Team/ TRV Dream11 Team/ Waratah Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Tracy Village CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.