India cricket legends Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman are positive that the IPL can be held this year despite the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 13th season of the annual T20 league was to get underway from March 29 but was postponed indefinitely after India went under complete lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

With no professional contests for over two months, cricket boards across the world are staring at massive financial hits and a meeting of the ICC is to take place today to discuss how to minimise the losses.

One of them is postponing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup slated to be hosted by Australia in October-November. With managing logistics expected to be a nightmare for the organisers for a scale of such tournaments, reports claim that the even could be postponed to 2022.

In the event that it is rescheduled, IPL will have a potential window in October for a curtailed season.

Kumble, member of the ICC Technical Committee and head coach of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab says the T20 league is possible even if it goes ahead without fans and at limited venues.

“Yes we are hopeful and optimistic that there’s still a possibility if we can cram in the schedule. If we are going to have a stadium without spectators, then probably have 3 or 4 venues; there’s still a possibility, we are all optimistic,” Kumble said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected.

Laxman echoed Kumble’s views saying one venue which has multiple grounds should be identified to reduce travelling and minimise the chances of infection.

“Absolutely, and also make sure that all the stakeholders have a say. Anil (Kumble) mentioned that you can have two or four venues, I still feel that you should identify one venue, which probably has 3 or 4 grounds; if at all you find that kind of a venue because travel is again going to be quite challenging,” he said.

“You don’t know who’s going to be where at the airports, so that I’m sure the franchises and the BCCI will be looking into,” he added.