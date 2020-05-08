The Indian embassy in Germany is in constant touch with five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand who has been stranded there for some time now due to travel restrictions coming into force in wake of coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Viswanathan Anand Believes Chess Has Adapted Well To Coronavirus Lockdown With Online Events

Anand’s wife Aruna is hopeful of his return soon but acknowledges that bringing back ‘people with greater needs’ will be the first priority of the Indian government. Also Read - COVID-19: Viswanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy to Play Online Exhibition Event to Raise Funds

“We are hoping he returns soon,” Aruna Anand told PTI on Thursday. “He is doing fine. It is an organised operation. The (Indian) embassy is in touch. There has to be flights first and there are many people with greater needs that need to be brought back first.” Also Read - Viswanathan Anand Stuck in Germany Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Anand is staying in touch with his son via video calls. “Not having his dad around for the time being can’t be compensated… He is doing a lot of stuff but we have to be aware that the child is also going through a lot,” Aruna said.

Anand was in Germany to participate in Bundesliga chess but before he could make his way back to India, the travel restrictions were imposed.

He is currently put up near Frankfurt and is playing in the ongoing Online Nations Cup where he registered his first win on Thursday.

The Indian star beat Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi in just 17 moves in a fifth round match but India were held to a 2-2 draw. B Adhiban and D Harika drew their games against Sergey Karjakin and Olga Girya respectively while P Harikrishna’s defeat to Vladislav Artemiev’s made it 2-2 for Russia.

The event is a double round-robin format with the top-two teams to battle for the title in a Super-final.