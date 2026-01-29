‘We are ready’: Iceland Cricket’s hilarious bid to replace Pakistan in T20 World Cup goes viral

Home

We are ready: Iceland Crickets hilarious bid to replace Pakistan in T20 World Cup goes viral

Pakistan's participation in T20 World Cup 2026 is uncertain, they will confirm their stance on either Friday or Monday, after PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Iceland Cricket's hilarious bid to replace Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi: Iceland Cricket jokingly took a dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) amid rumours about a possible boycott of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to start on February 7.

Pakistan will confirm its participation on either Friday or Monday, after PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi’s meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Last week, after Bangladesh withdrew from the tournament, ICC announced Scotland as their replacement. The decision was made after Bangladesh reiterated its stance of not touring India for the T20 World Cup, citing security issues.

“We really need Pakistan to decide soon upon their participation in the T20 WC. We are ready to take off as soon as they pull out on 2nd Feb, but the flight schedule is a logistical nightmare to get us to Colombo in good time for 7th Feb. Our opening bat is an insomniac!” Iceland Cricket wrote in a post on X.

We really need Pakistan to decide soon upon their participation in the T20 WC. We are ready to take off as soon as they pull out on 2nd Feb, but the flight schedule is a logistical nightmare to get us to Colombo in good time for 7th Feb. Our opening bat is an insomniac! pic.twitter.com/2hJSpMn0Cx — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) January 28, 2026

The account even posted a screenshot of travel plans from Keflavik to Colombo, playfully embracing the logistical chaos of a last-minute call-up.

Mohsin Naqvi said final decision to be taken on Friday or Monday

After meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Mohsin Naqvi said that every option remain open, with a final decision expected to be taken either on Friday or next Monday.

Pakistan issued boycott threat after ICC’s replaced Bangladesh with Scotland after the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the interim government reiterated their refusal to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026 matches due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, Pakistan went ahead and announced their squad for the 20-team tournament.

Pakistan’s squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.