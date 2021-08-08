India’s ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah congratulated javelin Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra after he became the first Indian to win gold in athletics at ongoing Tokyo 2020. Neeraj Chopra on Saturday threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the Olympics.Also Read - VIDEO: How Indian Army Celebrated Neeraj Chopra's Historic Gold in Javelin!

He began his quest for a medal with a massive throw of 87.03 meters and was leading the pack after the end of the first attempt. He bettered it with the second throw of 87.58m. While he wasn't able to improve any further, it was enough to get him the coveted medal.

He is now the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in individual events. "We got to know about Neeraj Chopra winning gold during the lunch break when we were inside, so yeah congratulations to him," said Jasprit Bumrah during a virtual press conference held at the end of Day 4 of the opening Test of the five-match Pataudi Trophy between England and India at Trent Bridge.

“Just participating in the Olympics is a big achievement and representing your country, to win a gold medal in track and field, it is India’s first in athletics, proud achievement and we are very happy for him.” Bumrah pointed.

India has now won seven medals in the multi-sporting event, its best-ever performance. In the ongoing Tokyo 2020, Bajrang Punia (Bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men’s hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) have also won medals.

(With ANI Inputs)